Romania’s retail sales remain at record high in July
By bne IntelliNews September 6, 2021

Romania’s seasonal and workday adjusted retail sales index edged up marginally (+0.1% m/m) in July and remains at historically high levels.

From a broader perspective, consumption has already returned to pre-crisis growth rates and (in absolute terms) is not far from where it would have been in the absence of the COVID-19 crisis (assuming a steady growth rate). 

The retail sales’ rally during the first part of the year (+4.1% ytd, seasonally adjusted terms) was driven by hopes for and consumer confidence in no more COVID waves.

However, the rising energy prices already seen as of July and expected to intensify during the winter, as well as the rising interest rates and inflation, may significantly dampen the retail sales impetus toward the end of the year. 

In annual terms, the retail sales index rose by 6.3% y/y as of July, while being 13.0% above the level as of July 2019, consistent with a 6.3% annualised growth.

The recovery was nearly full in the non-food segment — up 9.4% y/y as of July and +10.2% annualised over the past 24 months.

In the food sector, sales increased by 6.8% y/y and by 5.8% annualised over the past 24 months.

The fuel sales witnessed the slowest and incomplete recovery: +0.7% annualised over the past two years, despite the +5.3% y/y advance.

Private consumption is broadly expected to drive the economic growth this year when it is projected by the state forecasting body CNP to rise by 8% fully reversing the 5.2% contraction seen in 2020. In the coming years, the government expects private consumption to gradually slow down from a 5% growth rate in 2022 to a still robust advance of 4.5% in 2025.

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 8.7% in August

Price growth driven by annual food inflation, which stood at 11.4%.

Slovakia's GDP grew by more than 9% in 2Q21, statistics office confirmed

In quarter-on-quarter terms, GDP reached 2% growth.

Russian inflation expectations remained a very high 12.5% in August

Russian inflation expectations remained very high in August, according to the latest the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) report commissioned by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and released in August.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index returns to normal, but inflation concerns remain elevated

The Watcom Shopping index that measures foot traffic in Moscow’s leading malls in real time has returned to normal as Russia’s economy finds a new equilibrium following last year’s crisis. However, soaring prices remain a big concern.

Ukraine's international reserves exceed $30bn, adequate under IMF criterion

Ukraine's international reserves exceed $30bn, adequate under IMF criterion.

