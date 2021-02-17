Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020

Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020
By bne IntelliNews February 17, 2021

The construction works volume in Romania rose by 15.9% y/y in 2020, amid double-digit growth rates in all three sectors (residential, non-residential, and civil engineering), the statistics office, INS, announced.

In a year marked by a 3.9% GDP contraction, the sector has been one of the few pockets of growth, alongside pharmaceuticals, chemical, essential retail, logistics and IT.

Construction of non-residential buildings posted a slower growth, only 10.9% y/y, as some segments, notably offices and shopping centres, faced adverse sentiment prompted by the crisis while others such as logistics thrived.

Meanwhile, the residential segment rose by 17.8% y/y in 2020, and its performance was constantly strong throughout the year.

Notably, the volume of works in civil engineering works rose robustly by 18.5% y/y — the strongest rate among the market’s segments.

By type of works, the figures are less impressive: new construction works rose below average, by 9.3% y/y, while the volume of capital repairs soared by 46% y/y, and the maintenance works grew by 24.4%.

In the last quarter of 2020, the volume of construction works increased by 12.2%y/y, after a 15.5% y/y advance in Q3 and 10.8% y/y in Q2.

