Moldova’s ruling Socialists accused of “abducting” MP after he defected to Pro Moldova

Moldova’s ruling Socialists accused of “abducting” MP after he defected to Pro Moldova
Ex-MP Stefan Gatcan posted a video on his Facebook page saying he was well but needed rest.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 2, 2020

Ex-MP Stefan Gatcan, who resigned from the ruling Socialist Party (PSRM) to join the opposition Pro Moldova on June 30, has filed a complaint to the Prosecutors’ Office claiming he was physically forced to sign his resignation as an MP by his former colleagues from the PSRM. He later disappeared, and the opposition claims he was forced to leave the country.

The Socialists are bleeding MPs, who are moving to Pro Moldova, the political vehicle reportedly controlled by the fugitive former Democratic Party leader Vlad Plahotniuc, and the ruling coalition the Socialists formed with the Democratic Party has already lost its majority in parliament. 

President Igor Dodon has accused the Democrats of literally buying MPs “piece by piece”, and said Gatcan’s price, for instance, was $1.2mn.

Pro Moldova deputies gathered at the building of the presidential administration on July 1, claiming that Gatcan had been detained by force within the building.

According to the leader of Pro Moldova Andrian Candu, Gatcan was “held” in the building of the presidential administration and forced to resign from parliament under pressure and threats.

Border guards said Gatcan and his family left Moldova at 17:30 the same day, heading to Romania.

The MP later appeared in a video, shot in an unidentified vineyard, after media reported he was abducted and taken out of the country. 

“I will have no communication with friends or mass media since I need rehabilitation,” he said.

“Dear friends, I am well, healthy and not being seized by anyone. I need some peace,” he added in a caption on his Facebook page. 

Pro Moldova MP Vladimir Chebotari said on TV8 that Gatcan was forcibly taken out of the country. Opposition politician Renato Usatii made a similar claim, saying Dodon deliberately took Gatcan out of the country so that neither law enforcement officers nor journalists could contact him.

In response to this, Socialist MP Corneliu Furculita — who was reported stopping Gatcan’s car and arguing with him publicly on the day he disappeared — said that the Socialists had nothing to do with Gatcan’s disappearance.

On July 1, the day after Gatcan moved from the Socialists to Pro Moldova, Furculita announced on his Facebook page that Gatcan had resigned from parliament.

Furculita noted that Gatcan wants to "devote himself to medicine, but remains part of the PSRM.” Gatcan owns a medical clinic in Chisinau.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Remittances to Moldova spike in May amid lockdown relaxation in Europe

Moldovan president seeks pro-EU parties’ support against “oligarchs”

COMMENT: Global remittances to suffer a blow from COVID-19

News

Governor Smolii’s departure from the NBU creates the risk of devaluation of the hyrvnia or default on its debt this year

Ukraine’s Rada rapidly accepted the resignation of Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii on July 3, completing the process of his departure from the central bank. But his departure creates danger of devaluation or default

Croatia heads for hung parliament in July 5 election

Croatia’s general election is virtually certain to end in a hung parliament, but the main parties will be under heavy pressure to form a new government quickly as COVID-19 cases rise.

Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerges in Russia's referendum on constitutional changes

Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerged in a mathematician Facebook post of a statistical study of the voting results in the referendum on constitutional changes that would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain in office until 2036.

Poland’s coal production falls to all-time low in May

The coronavirus lockdown resulted in lower demand from industry in May, but the mining industry was already facing financial problems due to falling demand and rising production costs.

Czech PM Babis earned "pocket money" of €3.4mn from Agrofert in 2019

Compulsory income declaration shows money Babis received from the company at the heart of an EU subsidies scandal.

Governor Smolii’s departure from the NBU creates the risk of devaluation of the hyrvnia or default on its debt this year
21 hours ago
Croatia heads for hung parliament in July 5 election
21 hours ago
Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerges in Russia's referendum on constitutional changes
1 day ago
Poland’s coal production falls to all-time low in May
1 day ago
Czech PM Babis earned "pocket money" of €3.4mn from Agrofert in 2019
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Saakashvili says Russia "way ahead" of Ukraine in making reforms
    5 days ago
  2. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    4 days ago
  3. Letter to Putin exposes campaign against US investor Calvey
    5 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  1. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  3. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    21 days ago
  4. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss