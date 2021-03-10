Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania’s PPI in 4Q20

Lower oil and gas prices dragged down Albania's PPI in 4Q20
By bne IntelliNews March 10, 2021

Albania’s Producer Price Index (PPI) stood at 98.7 points in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 3.4% year-on-year decease, according to statistics office Instat. Meanwhile, the index achieved a month-on-month increase of 0.6%. 

The PPI was dragged down the most by the mining and quarrying segment, which decreased by 18.1% y/y, and specifically by prices in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas; auxiliary services, which slumped by 33.9%. 

There was a much more modest y/y decrease in the manufacturing PPI of just 0.7%, within which the PPI for metallurgy fell by 4.9% and manufacturing of papers and paper products by 3.9%.

On the domestic market the PPI was down by 2.1% y/y, while the export price index fell by 5.3%, led by a 26.6% drop for prices in mining and quarrying. 

