Iran goes to IMF for first time since 1960s and scraps new year events in face of pandemic

Iran goes to IMF for first time since 1960s and scraps new year events in face of pandemic
The number of COVID-19 infections in Iran now stands at more than 10,000.
By bne IntelIiNews March 12, 2020

Iran on March 12 went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to request assistance for the first time since the 1960s and cancelled all Persian new year Nowruz events as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take a terrible toll on the country.

Tehran applied for $5bn from the IMF to help counter the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Bank of Iran confirmed. There appeared to be some doubt among analysts as to whether the Iranian government, under US sanctions, is eligible to apply for emergency funding from the Fund.

Iran is suffering the world’s third worst coronavirus outbreak, with only China and Italy faring worse. By the end of March 12 it had recorded 10,075 CORVID-19 infections and 429 deaths.

Earlier, the World Bank and Fund jointly announced their readiness to support countries with economies impacted by the pandemic.

“We are proceeding expeditiously with all requests in line with our policies. I would expect to have more specificity on that in coming days,” Gerry Rice, a spokesman at the Fund, said in a briefing in Washington.

Iran’s economy has been battered by US sanctions since mid-2018 and the coronavirus economic shock and the oil price collapse sparked this week by a dispute over desired production levels between Russia and Saudi Arabia come as terrible blows at this juncture in time.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s top diplomat, stated on his Twitter page that the Iranian central bank has requested access to IMF funds designed to help fight the coronavirus.

12, 2020

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: Ankara scurries to tap €1.3bn from local lenders as lira tanks amid “The COVID-19 Sudden Stop”

TURKEY INSIGHT: In global market turmoil “usual suspects” seen facing possible severe balance of payments strains

ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn

News

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market

The head and the largest shareholder of Russian gas major Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson (24.76%), bought $7mn worth of company's shares in London and RUB150mn ($2.03mn) in Moscow on the week of March 9, Vedomosti daily reported citing the information disclosed by the company. The daily estimated that the free float of the company declined to 21% as a result of the deal.

US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim

All hospitals nationwide send samples to centralised testing facility in Ankara. Lack of identified infections “provoked suspicion” because there is no way to challenge the result, doctor and academic says.

Zagreb stock exchange ordered to halt trading after main index slumps

The CROBEX dropped by over 10% shortly after trading opened, with the biggest fall in value reported by Arena Hospitality Group as the coronavirus crisis hits Croatia's large tourism sector.

Ukraine's new cabinet offers voluntary tariff cuts for renewables, but ready to go to court in disputes

Ukraine’s new cabinet shocked investors by threatening to cut generous “green tariff” arrangements retroactively for renewable energy developers. This may prompt a raft of lawsuits from irate investors.

Ukraine shut out of international market by surging Eurobond yields

The yield on Ukraine's 2028 dollar denominated Eurobonds surged 147bps to 10.91%, effectively shutting the country out of the international capital markets as it faces more than $5bn of debt repayments this year.

Wave of buybacks in Russian blue chips follows drop in market
1 hour ago
US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
9 hours ago
Zagreb stock exchange ordered to halt trading after main index slumps
10 hours ago
Ukraine's new cabinet offers voluntary tariff cuts for renewables, but ready to go to court in disputes
19 hours ago
Ukraine shut out of international market by surging Eurobond yields
16 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. MACRO ADVISOR: Oil War: Who will blink first?
    4 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: If you believe in the Erdogan Republic’s coronavirus free status, honk your horn
    2 days ago
  5. Polish schools and public facilities in lockdown as government steps up efforts to contain coronavirus epidemic
    1 day ago
  1. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    5 days ago
  2. Founder of fintech firm Revolut Perestersky becomes Russia’s latest tech billionaire
    25 days ago
  3. Coronavirus fear spreads across Iran, Iraq, Armenia and Azerbaijan after Qom deaths
    21 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    9 days ago
  5. Turkey ‘dicing with lira nightmare part II’
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss