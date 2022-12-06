Hungarian central bank governor blasts government's economic policy at hearing

Hungarian National Bank (MNB) Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy unleashed scorching criticism of the Viktor Orban government’s economic policy at a parliamentary hearing on December 5, saying the economy is facing a crisis and is among the four or five most vulnerable countries globally. He called the radical rightwing government’s crisis management a flaw, blasting market-distorting price caps.

Matolcsy appeared before the Parliamentary Economic Committee to give an account of the MNB’s operation in 2021, but his hearing become more of an indictment of the government’s economic policy going back to as far as 2010 when Orban took office, according to the account of opposition MPs and journalists.

"We have to face the fact that our financial, macroeconomic indicators are among the first or second worst in the European Union", Matolcsy said, adding that Hungary is ranked as one of the weakest in competitiveness in the EU.

Hungary faces stagnation and stagflation unless the government implements a turnaround in its economic policies, he warned.

There is a serious threat that the macroeconomic imbalances, coupled with high inflation, and low productivity in agriculture, and other areas of the economy will cause the Hungarian economy to be on the losing side in this decade.

The governor's criticism comes just as European Union finance ministers are meeting to consider whether to back the European Commission's recommendation to freeze €7.5bn of Cohesion Fund money due to Hungary until Budapest demonstrates it is serious about tackling violations of the rule of law. The funding is seen as vital to plug holes in the Orban government's finances and to restoring international confidence in the forint, the worst performing currency in the EU this year.

Matolcsy, a former economy minister between 2010 and 2013, said the last decade had been Hungary’s most successful era in the last 100 years. Thanks to massive EU proceeds, the country managed to close the gap with the EU. Hungary's GDP per capita at purchasing power parity (PPP) rose from 74% in 2020 to 76% of the EU average last year, according to data from Eurostat.

However, Hungary will have the highest annual inflation rate, around 15-18% in 2023 and this is not the consequence of sanctions or the war, Matolcsy said, going against the Orban government’s communication offensive, which has consistently blamed EU sanctions for Hungary’s runaway consumer prices. The rise in inflation began in the summer of 2021 due to energy prices, he added.

He also noted that "Hungary is the only country that consumes more petrol and gas oil than before the energy crisis". He also called it a mistake that the government did not start a shift to renewable energy from the 2010s.

Matolcsy blamed current economic woes on the dichotomy between the government and the central bank. In 2021 when inflation was on its way up, the MNB stepped on the brake, starting a tightening cycle, while the government opened the coffers and continued its loose fiscal policy, Matolcsy said.

The MNB has repeatedly called on the government in the midst of the economic bounce back after the pandemic to return to sustainable fiscal policy in 2021, but the warnings fell on deaf ears as the government was bracing for a tight election in 2022.

Hungary is paying the price of credit-fuelled crisis management, leading to massive fiscal overspending, Matolcsy said a month after the election, when the MNB presented a package of 144 policy recommendations that aim to restore the country to balance and put it on a sustainable path of convergence.

The government's crisis management in the last six months has been flawed, he added, referring to price caps.

Hungarians are now experiencing the negative impacts of the fuel price cap, as roughly a quarter of petrol stations are facing shortages. This is partly due to panic buying, but the underlying factor is that Hungarian gas and oil giant MOL, which has become the only player on the wholesale market as imports disappeared due to below-market prices, is unable to supply robust demand.

Matolcsy dismissed suggestions that the Hungarian economy was at risk of default. "We are in trouble in many respects, because of our own lack of decisions, but the whole of Europe is in trouble", he added.

The MNB governor is right, but everyone is impacted by high energy prices, which are driving economies across Europe into recession, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga commented. Economic growth in Hungary was the seventh highest in the EU, rising 4.1% y/y in Q3 and there were 4.7mn employed, he added

Finance Ministry State Secretary Andras Tallai tried to downplay Matolcsy’s scorching criticism, saying that it shows that the MNB is independent and its leader can express its views freely on economic policies.

The forint weakened after the news, trading 1% lower against the euro at 413 and 1.25% lower versus the dollar at 393.6 on Monday night.

Opposition MPs were stunned by Matolcsy’s comments. The rightwing Jobbik party compared it to the infamous "Oszod" speech. In 2006 former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany told fellow MPs at a closed caucus meeting in Balatonoszod a couple of months after the spring elections that his Socialist party had to lie "in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening" to win the elections.

The speech was leaked to the press in the autumn and triggered violent riots led by the then opposition Fidesz party in September. The political chaos led to the subsequent sweep of the October local government election by Fidesz, after which the party won every election with a landslide until 2019.