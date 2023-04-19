bneGREEN: Imports play a major role in EU carbon footprints

bneGREEN: Imports play a major role in EU carbon footprints
Imports count for a large share of EU emissions, but a new law will add a carbon tax to these imports. / bne IntelliNews
By Martin Armstrong for Statista April 19, 2023

The European Parliament has now approved legislation to phase in a levy on high-carbon imports based on the CO2 emitted in producing them, reports Statista. The law is a world first and awaits final approval from EU countries expected within a few weeks.

The tax aims to put pressure on countries outside EU borders to put a price on CO2 emissions, while also countering the benefits to EU industries relocating to regions with weaker environmental laws. As reported by the Wall Street Journal: "The tax gives credit to countries that put a price on carbon, allowing importers of goods from those countries to deduct payments made for overseas emissions from the amount owed at the EU’s borders."

If we take into account the size of the population, China emits two times more carbon dioxide per capita than the world average, the EU 1.5 times more and the United States three times more. But these figures do not account for emissions associated with imported goods and services, for which much of the production (and carbon footprint) is located in manufacturing countries that still rely heavily on fossil fuels.

When including the impact of products that are used locally but manufactured abroad, the carbon footprint per capita in the EU is higher than in China: 11 tonnes per year of CO2 equivalent compared with 8 tpy. The figure for the United States is 21 tpy.

 

Infographic: Imports Play a Major Role in EU Carbon Footprints | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

