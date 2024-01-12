Asset manager associated with Orban’s son-in-law acquires office portfolio in Belgrade

Asset manager associated with Orban’s son-in-law acquires office portfolio in Belgrade
Viktor Orban with son-in-law Istvan Tiborcz drinking fruti brandy (palinka) in 2013. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 12, 2024

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting

Hungary’s export-oriented industry feeling pain of global economic slowdown

Hungary’s budget misses 2023 revised targets by €1bn

News

Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now

PiS has found the ex-MPs’ arrest a convenient issue to rally their support around.

Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea

In a coordinated effort that marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the US and the UK have conducted a series of airstrikes against targets in Yemen, which are allegedly supporting the Houthi rebel group.

Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting

Budapest reported to be close to agreeing compromise on approving European Union aid to Ukraine.

KSE: Russia imports a third of battlefield technology from western companies

Western sanctions on technology exports to Russia have largely failed as a third of its imports used to make new weapons come from Western companies, usually via the “friendly countries”, Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) said in its latest report

Albania to create anti-corruption ministry in quest for EU accession

Tirana hopes to revive stagnating efforts to fight corruption with new ministry after green light to start accession talks.

Polish government says jailed opposition ex-MPs to remain behind bars for now
16 hours ago
Yemen Houthis target British and American ships in Red Sea
18 hours ago
Diplomacy in full swing for Zelenskiy-Orban meeting
1 day ago
KSE: Russia imports a third of battlefield technology from western companies
1 day ago
Albania to create anti-corruption ministry in quest for EU accession
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  3. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    7 days ago
  5. West moves closer to seizing CBR's frozen $300bn of reserves
    11 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    7 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss