US and Russian military make first contact in Ukraine war after Russian jet brings down US drone over Black Sea

By bne IntelliNews March 15, 2023

A US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed into the Black Sea after its propeller was clipped by a Russian Su-27 fighter plane on March 14, in the first physical contact between Russia and the US military since the war in Ukraine started over a year ago.

The US military claimed that the Russian fighter jet had conducted a reckless intercept and dumped fuel on the drone, possibly attempting to damage or blind it, before colliding with it.

The Russian defence ministry denied the US account and said that the drone had been detected near the Crimea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine's President Voldoymyr Zelenskiy said that military commanders were unanimously in favour of defending the eastern frontline, including the ruined city of Bakhmut, which has been under siege by Russia for over nine months.

The incident highlights fears that the conflict in Ukraine might escalate and lead to a direct confrontation between Nato and Russia, resulting in WWIII.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Russia’s 4.6% investment growth in 2022 caused by sanction panic

Russia showed a 4.6% year-on-year increase in capital investment spending in 2022, according to the latest report from RosStat statistics agency. An analysis by Kommersant daily suggests that ... more

Russian budget deficit 88% of full-year plan by February, on course to miss MinFin’s 2% of GDP target

The Russian federal budget deficit for January and February 2023 was almost RUB2.6 trillion, according to the Ministry of Finance, down by half from the record RUB1.76 trillion reported in ... more

Surge in public spending cushions Russia’s economic contraction in 2022

An unexpected surge in public spending and private investment cushioned Russia’s economy from the widely expected sharp economic fall in 2022, government statistics released this week show. ... more

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    3 days ago
  2. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  3. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    5 days ago
  4. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    3 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    11 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    9 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss