Russia proposes Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join “gas union”

Russia proposes Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan join “gas union”
The proposed gas union was reportedly discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow. / Kremlin.ru
By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 30, 2022

Uzbekistan may become a member of a proposed "gas union" alongside Russia and Kazakhstan, Kommersant reported with reference to the press secretary of the Kazakh president, Ruslan Zheldibai.

According to Zheldibai, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed a plan for a possible union at a meeting in Moscow on November 28. He added that the main goal of the union was the coordination of actions for the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Faced with increasingly tough Western sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been seeking to reorient its exports of oil and gas eastwards, to China and other Asian markets. 

EU states are currently discussing a gas price cap for Russian gas imports, though have so far failed to reach agreement on how high the cap should be. 

The initiator of the idea of creating a gas union was Putin, Tokayev's spokesman said. The leader of the Russian Federation is going to discuss this issue with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev by phone.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak confirmed the negotiations on the creation of the association at the IV Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum.

"Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are discussing the possibility of creating a gas union," the Russian official said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed the talks on a gas union, with the aim of coordinating supply plans.

Peskov said, as quoted by Kommersant, that energy supply routes in the region are "extremely relevant” and that he believes a gas union "will meet the interests of all three countries”. 

“Of course, this idea and initiative will take shape in some way. I mean in terms of formulating clear contours. We are talking about the fact that this is a huge, vast territory in a very important region,” Peskov added, reported Kommersant. 

It is currently unclear whether Tashkent will opt to join the mooted union. 

Uzbek political expert, Kamoliddin Rabbimov expressed hope that Uzbekistan would not join.

“We have enough reasons to say no. Firstly, if Uzbekistan starts cooperation in terms of the sale and purchase of energy with Russia, it in the end would lose its energy and geopolitical independence. Secondly, this would allow Russia to extend its ‘northern imperialistic viability’. Uzbekistan is the most geopolitically independent state in Central Asia. It can enter and leave the CSTO whenever it wants. It also enjoys observing the relationship of EEU states within the organisation, even if it is not its member. Under these circumstances, does one believe that the country would join the new ‘union’? Definitely not,” Rabbimov said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sino-Russian ties continue to deepen as Western sanctions drive their economies together

Kazakh authorities threaten to nationalise energy firms over ongoing blackouts

Oil price cap deal still proves elusive for EU

News

Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina

Poland go through group stage for first time for 36 years, with Croatia poised to join them as the only CEE teams to progress.

Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Putin, Macron on first foreign tour after re-election

Tokayev highlights symbolism of visits as he reaches out to Europe but indicates Russia is still Kazakhstan’s main strategic partner.

Tehran and Moscow will create a joint trade council

Economic ties between Russia and Iran are rapidly deepening as the two countries are driven together by sanctions from the West.

Hungary braces for further conditionality terms for release of €13.3bn in EU funds

Commission set to approve Hungary’s plans to use €5.8bn of post-pandemic recovery fund money but it is likely to recommend continuing the suspension of €7.5bn in Cohesion Funds.

Nato reaffirms commitment to invite Ukraine to join, promises more economic aid

Nato members reaffirmed its commitment to the 2008 promise to eventually allow Ukraine to join the military alliance and promised to provide more military and economic aid after Ukraine was plunged into darkness by Russian missiles.

Poland scrapes through to World Cup’s last 16 after humbling defeat by Argentina
38 minutes ago
Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Putin, Macron on first foreign tour after re-election
9 hours ago
Tehran and Moscow will create a joint trade council
14 hours ago
Hungary braces for further conditionality terms for release of €13.3bn in EU funds
1 day ago
Nato reaffirms commitment to invite Ukraine to join, promises more economic aid
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    6 days ago
  4. Swedish funds have billions of euros of investor money frozen in Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    29 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 month ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss