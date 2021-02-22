Rolls-Royce set new Russian sales record in 2020

Rolls-Royce set new Russian sales record in 2020
Rolls-Royce sold its first ever car to Russia in 1910 during the Tsarist era, and last year sold 200 cars to rich Russians
By bne IntelliNews February 22, 2021

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announced a new sales record in Russia for 2020, delivering more than 200 vehicles to customers, the company said in a press release in January. 

The company sold its first ever car to Russia in 1910 during the Tsarist era, and has re-established sales following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Sales in 2020 were up 4% year on year, making Russia “once again the largest market for the brand in continental Europe, and Moscow dealers top the list of European Rolls-Royce dealers,” the company said.

Julian Jenkins, regional director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Europe, commented: “We are proud of this impressive performance in Russia, especially during these challenging times. I want to thank our dealers in Moscow and St. Petersburg for the individual approach, which made it possible to cope with the challenges of the times, and the colossal efforts to achieve this result. "

The Cullinan and Black Badge models are key growth drivers for sales, says Rolls-Royce, while the Phantom flagship model is in constant demand.

Following the Russian premiere of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost in October 2020, the brand begins the first deliveries of the new product to the Russian market this year and the first Ghost customers will receive their car keys by the end of the month.

There are three official Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealerships in Russia: two in Moscow and one in St. Petersburg. Moscow is the first city in the world with two Rolls-Royce dealers. In the Russian capital, the only Provenance Pre-Owned showroom in Europe has also opened, confirming the interest of customers in the programme of selling used cars.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him

Russia approves its third coronavirus vaccine CoviVac for domestic use, production launched before trials complete

ING: Oil prices at $60, now what?

News

Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him

Russia approves its third coronavirus vaccine CoviVac for domestic use, production launched before trials complete

Russia has approved CoviVac, its third coronavirus vaccine, for domestic use, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on state TV, although large-scale clinical trials have not started yet.

Ukraine’s pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk sanctioned for financing terrorism

The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against the Ukrainian MP and leader of the pro-Russian political party “Opposition Platform for Life”, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Turkey hires Washington lobbyists in bid to lift ban on acquiring F-35 fighter jets

Freezing out of Ankara by US means Turks could be left with no fifth generation aircraft option while rivals build up their fleets.

Czech hospitals close to breaking point as government mulls easing COVID-19 restrictions

Pressure builds on cabinet as public and business lose patience with lockdown.

Russian opposition activist Navalny loses two appeals and starts 2.8-year prison sentence, leaving ECHR powerless to enforce an order to release him
1 hour ago
Russia approves its third coronavirus vaccine CoviVac for domestic use, production launched before trials complete
8 hours ago
Ukraine’s pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk sanctioned for financing terrorism
9 hours ago
Turkey hires Washington lobbyists in bid to lift ban on acquiring F-35 fighter jets
2 days ago
Czech hospitals close to breaking point as government mulls easing COVID-19 restrictions
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    5 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    4 days ago
  3. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    3 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    21 hours ago
  5. Ukraine and Lithuania imported record amounts of power from Belarus, but move to break ties with its power grid
    5 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    5 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    24 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    15 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 month ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss