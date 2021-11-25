Industrial production in Ukraine in October grows by 1.4% after month of decline

Industrial production in Ukraine in October grows by 1.4% after month of decline
After a hiccup in September, industrial production in October returned to growth with all sectors expanding.
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv November 25, 2021

After a 0.7% decline in September in October 2021, industrial production in Ukraine returned to growth and grew by 1.4% compared to October 2020, the State Statistics Service reported on November 23.

The authority said that, adjusted for the effect of calendar days, industrial production in October 2021 against October 2020 rose even more – by 2.2% versus a decline of 0.9% a month earlier.

According to statistics, the increase in production was recorded in all sectors: in the extractive industry – by 0.6%; in the processing industry – by 0.4%; but the largest contribution came from the supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air – 7.6%.

The State Statistics Service said that compared with September this year, industrial production in the country increased 7.8%, and taking into account the seasonal adjustment it grew by 1.9%.

Thanks to such indicators, in January-October of this year, the growth of industrial output year on year remained at the level of 1.4%, including 1.1% in the extractive industry, 1.5% in processing, and 1.7% in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and conditioned air.

 

