Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off

VEB.RF joins forces with other EEU development banks
Lukashenko says he may quit as president
Belarus hits EU with tit-for-tat sanctions
Belarusian police introduce colour-coded torture system for detained protesters
Russia’s Watcom shopping index stabilises but remains down by half year on year
ING: Russia de-dollarising
Russian inflation up to 4.4% in November
Ukraine’s banking sector continues recovery, but profits still lagging last year
Ukraine’s real wages up over 10% in October but have been stagnant in dollar terms for almost a year
FPRI BMB Ukraine: Public has confused opinions on resolving the Donbas conflict
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Estonian parcel robot firm Cleveron eyes €30mn state loan
Estonia’s chief auditor says €1bn in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Estonian animation studio Imepilt to hold IPO
Brighter days ahead: The economic bounce back in 2021
Central, Southeast Europe stock markets jump in anticipation of COVID-free future
VISEGRAD BLOG: An easing of trade tensions but still an uncertain situation for export-oriented Central Europe
Huawei’s economic influence in Hungary is growing
Poland maintains veto stance on €1.8 trillion of EU money despite pressure building at home and abroad
Hungarian official threatens to wage war on foreign retailers
Hungary's PM risks isolation as Poland mulls dropping EU budget veto
Poland ready to back down from veto of EU budget
Poland’s PMI remains stuck just above the improvement line at 50.8 in November
Czech companies dominate this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 CE
Coronacrisis to get worse before it gets better forecasts wiiw
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
EU diplomats say no chance of Bulgaria removing veto for Skopje to start EU accession talks
IMF says downside risks to Albanian economy are increasing
EU ministers fail to agree on launch of accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Bosnia’s opposition ousts nationalist parties in major cities
Bosnia’s main ethnic parties fight to hold onto power in local elections
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Southeast Europe’s EU members to get biggest boost from next budget and recovery funds
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
Western Balkans commit to green agenda and regional common market at Sofia summit
CEE politicians highlight trade and security ties as they congratulate Biden
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Moldova’s presidential election is over, now the battle for the parliament begins
Moldova’s foreign policy reset
Russian establishment quick to congratulate Moldova's new president-elect
Montenegro elects Krivokapic-led government
MEPs urge European Commission to act against Hungarian media financing in North Macedonia and Slovenia
Agriculture responsible for Romania's disappointing recovery in Q3
Romanian PM resigns to smooth formation of centre-right ruling coalition
Romania’s Liberals prepare to form next government despite coming second in general election
Retail surpasses pre-crisis peak as Romanians shop instead of holiday
Serbia to tighten restrictions further as coronavirus cases reach new peaks
Slovenian PM Jansa stands alongside Hungary and Poland in EU rule of law row
Borsa Istanbul takes stock of its new speculator
Turkey building 44 new hotels with 8,183 rooms
Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkish number crunchers deliver November inflation surprise of 14%
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
In Karabakh deal, as many questions as answers
Protesters flood Yerevan demanding Armenia’s “traitor” PM quit over Nagorno-Karabakh surrender
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Rising COVID-19 cases put intense pressure on CEE healthcare systems
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
Iranian prosecutors pledge to pursue Trump for Soleimani killing even after he leaves White House
Kazakhstan: As election beckons, authorities tighten control on internet
No reaction from Kazakh elites as bombshell FT report says Nazarbayev’s son in law siphoned millions from pipeline scheme
UK court freezes $5bn in assets connected to fugitive Kazakh banker Ablyazov
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Kyrgyzstan's China debt: Between crowdfunding and austerity
CFC joins RWC in assessing KAZ Minerals buyout offer as under-valuation
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
Uzbekistan unveils extensive privatisation programme
The Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) has urged Croatians to buy locally grown Christmas trees to support producers in the country.
There are around 1,000 producers of Christmas trees, mostly selling to the domestic market, who put over 200,000 trees on the market last year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. However, exports are at a relatively low level, and there are substantial imports from Scandinavia.
"Given such a large number of domestic producers, the export potential is significant,” said Dragan Kovacevic, the HGK’s vice-president for agriculture and tourism.
Despite this, last year Croatia exported just 310 trees to Bosnia & Herzegovina for less than €1,300. In the same period, more than 28,000 Christmas trees were imported, of which two thirds were from Denmark, Europe’s largest exporter of Christmas trees.
Kovacevic noted that Croatia is growing Christmas tree plantations, with 140,000 seedlings of common and silver spruce planted on an area of approximately 40 hectares, and a smaller amount of fir and spruce intended exclusively for Christmas trees. Each tree takes around 10 years to grow.
“This year shows an upward trend in domestic market demand. Our goal is to achieve an annual delivery of mature Christmas tree trees of 30,000 to 50,000 units, both for the domestic and European market, which is slowly opening up to us,” said the president of the Croatian Forests, Krunoslav Jakupčić, quoted by the HGK.
