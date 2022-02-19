Air Moldova plane spells out ‘relax’ in the skies in message to Russia and West

Air Moldova plane spells out ‘relax’ in the skies in message to Russia and West
An Air Moldova plane spelled out the word ‘RELAX’ in huge letters over the country in an appeal to the international community.
By bne IntelliNews February 19, 2022

An Air Moldova plane spelled out the word ‘RELAX’ in huge letters over the small country on February 18, in an appeal to all sides in the conflict over neighbouring Ukraine. 

Moldova is located on Ukraine’s western flank, and like its larger neighbour a substantial part of its territory has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists for years. This makes it especially vulnerable in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

While US warnings of an invasion on February 16 failed to materialise, tensions remain extremely high, and despite a Russian claim of a partial withdrawal of troops, recent days have seen a series of provocations that appear to be laying the ground to justify a Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

With concern rising in Chisinau about the impact of more serious fighting in Ukraine, Air Moldova and local radio station RELAX staged the flight in order “send a message to the world community”, a press release from the airline said. 

“Despite the hard times we are all going through, pandemics and other things that are happening around the world, we are confident that better times are coming,” said the carrier. 

“This charter flight with 132 passengers onboard was operated by Air Moldova on an Airbus 321, over the territory of the Republic of Moldova. All passengers of this special flight knew it would be operated in an unusual way, though the word “Relax” written by the plane on the sky became a complete surprise for all of them.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova’s central bank prepares for 20% inflation rate this year with new rate hike

North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas

EU’s waste shipment regulations put steel plant in separatist Transnistria at risk

News

Russia’s Trust Bank on track to meet targets two years early

BNA Trust was tasked with restoring the assets of Russian banks in 2017 in an effort to revive the financial sector. It is already 99% of the way to hitting its target of returning 482 billion roubles to the Central Bank of Russia by 2024.

Hungary to pay €350mn for acquiring stake in VIG-Aegon tie-up

Orban government close to acquiring a 45% minority stake in the market-leading combined insurer for a hefty €350mn.

Goldman’s Dmitri Sedov moves to tech unicorn inDriver

After 15 years with one of Russia's most active investment banks, Sedov will become CFO of a peer-to-peer pricing service scale-up.

Hungarian prime minister candidate Marki-Zay kicks off opposition campaign

Joint opposition candidate pledges to join the European Prosecutor's Office and set up an anti-corruption prosecutor's office.

Moscow court gives green light to seizure of car dealer's property

A Russian court has upheld a case by the Russian state justifying the seizure of RUB19bn from the founder of car dealer Rolf. Sergei Petrov is accused of not declaring his income while he was a member of the Duma. He denies the charges.

Russia’s Trust Bank on track to meet targets two years early
1 day ago
Hungary to pay €350mn for acquiring stake in VIG-Aegon tie-up
1 day ago
Goldman’s Dmitri Sedov moves to tech unicorn inDriver
1 day ago
Hungarian prime minister candidate Marki-Zay kicks off opposition campaign
1 day ago
Moscow court gives green light to seizure of car dealer's property
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    10 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    26 days ago
  3. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    5 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. UPDATED: Russia starts to withdraw some troops from Ukraine border, as Duma votes to recognise breakaway Donbas republics
    4 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    26 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    23 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    10 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss