Uzbekistan said to lobby lifting sanctions of Russian billionaire Usmanov

Uzbekistan is lobbying the EU to lift sanctions on Uzbek-Russian Russian billionaire, putting the issue on agenda in recent meetings between Uzbek and EU officials, the Financial Times reported citing unnamed sources.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, Usmanov previously argued that the sanctions imposed by the US, EU, UK and Switzerland following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were based on “unjust and unsubstantiated accusations”.

The EU claims he provided “direct and indirect support to the government of the Russian Federation through business empires, wealth, and other resources”. Usmanov challenged EU’s sanctions in court in July, claiming threat of bankruptcy for his USM group structures, disruption of transactions and contracts.

According to the Financial Times, Uzbekistan is now also providing legal assistance to Usmanov for a potential court challenge against Brussels should the EU reject his demands to lift the sanctions.

Tashkent argued that the sanctions restrict the billionaire’s ability to invest some of his fortune in the country with which he maintains close connections, according to the Financial Times sources.

“I have not been involved in politics and I never received anything from the Russian state – not during the privatisation of state property in the 1990s, or ever since,” Usmanov told Forbes in July. “Those who impose sanctions would do well to rely less on clichés. Contrary to popular stereotypes, there are people out there who have earned their fortunes through honest work and by using their own brain.”

In September the EU dropped the sanctions against Usmanov’s sister Saodat Narzieva. A bne IntelliNews investigation into the case revealed that the sanctions were based on shares she was given in 2014 long before sanctions where imposed on her brother that she only held for one year. Moreover the accusation that she controlled bank accounts linked to his companies was false.

Narzieva said in an opinion piece in bne IntelliNews that she was a simple Tashkent-based gynaecologist and while she admitted that she had benefited from the generosity of her billionaire brother, she said she had nothing to do with his business and did not control any banking accounts. An investigation by bne IntelliNews confirmed her claims.

Another sister of Usmanov Gulbakhor Ismailova was also sanctioned on the grounds that she was the legal owner of some of Usmanov’s assets, such as his $600mn yacht Dilbar, the Financial Times reports. However, according to the bne IntelliNews investigation the yacht was also transferred to Ismailova in around 2014 well before the sanctions regime as part of Usmanov’s efforts to share some of his wealth with his family.

Usmanov now spends most of his time in Uzbekistan where he is a major investor into the telecoms sector among others. He also donated millions of dollars to the government during the coronavirus pandemic and other charitable projects.