Uzbekistan's gold and FX reserves decline third month in row

As of July 1, the volume of Uzbekistan's gold and FX reserves amounted to $33.72bn, according to the central bank's website.
During June, the volume of international assets decreased by almost $650mn. Compared to March, gold and FX reserves lost more than $1.68bn, reaching their lowest since the beginning of this year.
Hard currency assets amounted to $9.57bn – a record low figure for the entire time of publication of statistics. Over the past month, the figure has decreased by $514mn and remained below the $10bn mark for two months in a row.
The volume of deposits of the central bank in other countries, as well as in the IMF, went down by more than two and a half times, to $565.5mn.
At the same time, the gold reserves of the republic decreased slightly, amounting to $23.08bn at the beginning of July. Compared to the previous month, its value was lower by $137mn.
At the same time, the tonnage of gold in reserves increased by 1% to 12.1mn troy ounces (376.2 tonnes) against 11.9mn (370 tonnes) a month earlier. In addition, world prices for the precious metal declined slightly and at the end of June amounted to $1,930 per ounce.
Uzbekistan raised a record $2.5bn in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022, according to the report of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Compared to 2021, the volume increased by ... more
China Southern Power Grid plans to build three large hydropower plants (HPPs) in Uzbekistan, the press service of Uzbekistan’s energy ministry has reported. Annual electricity generation is set ... more
Uzbekistan has increased purchases of Russian oil in transit through Kazakhstan by almost four times, TASS has reported with reference to the press service of Kaztransoil. Some 10,700 tonnes of ... more