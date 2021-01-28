Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London

Turkish online groceries delivery company Getir has launched operations in London, the company said on January 27.

Getir, established in 2015, also aims to launch its rapid delivery services in Sao Paolo, Paris and Mexico City.

Earlier this month, Getir raised $128mn in a funding round that valued the company at $850mn from venture capitalist Michael Moritz, Base Partners, Tiger Global, Goodwater, Fiba, Esas and Revo Capital.

In January 2020, Getir attracted $38mn in funding from a group of Turkish and foreign investors led by Moritz.

In February 2016, a co-founder of Russia's leading internet company Yandex, Arkady Volozh, invested personal funds in Getir.

Istanbul-based Getir has raised a total of $170mn so far in four financing rounds.

It currently operates in 18 Turkish cities including Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, Izmir and Izmit.

In Turkey, Getir competes with Yildiz Holding’s istegelsin.com, Delivery Hero’s banabi and Migros’ Migros Sanal Market.

The revenue of the company grew fivefold in 2020.