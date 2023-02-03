Turkey accuses West of waging ‘pyschological warfare’ to wreck its tourism industry

Turkey accuses West of waging ‘pyschological warfare’ to wreck its tourism industry
Suleyman Soylu says Turkey's facing a psychological attack. / Hossein Zohrevand, Tasnim News Ag., cc-by-sa 4.0
By bne IntelIiNews February 3, 2023

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu talked of Western countries waging “psychological warfare” and trying to wreck Turkey’s tourism industry as Ankara on February 2 reportedly summoned the ambassadors of nine countries to demand an explanation for the issuing of security alerts that cited a heightened threat of terrorism following Qur’an-burning incidents in Europe.

Turkish officials were also demanding to know why it was that certain nations this week felt it was necessary to temporarily close diplomatic missions in Istanbul for security reasons.

The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Britain were summoned, according to foreign ministry sources in Ankara referred to by Reuters.

Soylu alleged the security measures were part of a Western plot to harm the ongoing rebound that Turkey’s tourism sector is experiencing following the coronavirus pandemic.

There is, meanwhile, also likely to be a lot of tension among Turkish officials over reports that Turkey’s largest airport ground service provider Havas has warned Russian airlines that it may have to stop providing services to their Western-made aircraft due to Washington-imposed Ukraine war sanctions. The situation was described by a source to Middle East Eye (MEE). 

Russian publication RBC reported on February 2 that Havas—owned by Turkey-based TAV Airports, which is part of Paris-based Groupe ADP—sent a letter to Russian and Belarusian airlines on January 31, signed by its general manager Mete Erna, saying that service may be denied to US-made Boeing aircraft as well as European Airbus aircraft. The list of aircraft that could be affected was said to include 170 aircraft belonging to Russian airlines including Aeroflot, Rossii, S7, Utair Airlines, Red Wings, Nordwind, and Yamal, as well as Belarusian airline Belavia. 

A huge number of Russians holiday in Turkey, using the airports of Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya, among others. Turkey has not imposed war sanctions on Russia or closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. MEE said the source informed it that Havas was yet to make a final decision on withholding its services to Russian airlines, but it was evaluating the situation by talking to them.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that US officials cautioned Turkish authorities and the private sector that Turkish citizens were exposed to prison time, fines and loss of export privileges if they provided services including refuelling and spare parts to US-made planes flying to Turkey from Russia and Belarus.

The burnings of the Muslim holy book, the Qur’an, by far-right activists in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, caused Turkey to pull out of negotiations on lifting its block on Sweden and Finland joining Nato. Stockholm and Helsinki denounced the extremist publicity stunts, but officials argued that under the Nordic countries’ free speech rules they could not be prevented.

France, Germany, Italy and the US are among countries that in the past week have issued warnings to their citizens of a heightened risk of attacks in Turkey, particularly against diplomatic missions and non-Muslim places of worship. Germany, France and the Netherlands were among countries that temporarily closed diplomatic missions for security reasons.

In a tit-for-tat response last week, Turkey reacted to the initial US security alert by warning its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half

Belarus faces new sanctions by the EU and asset seizures by Ukraine

Belarus Corruption Watch: How one of Lukashenko’s 'wallets' evades sanctions

News

Raised tempers over Kosovo spark scuffle in Serbian parliament

Opposition MPs interrupted President Aleksandar Vucic’s speech chanting "Treason" and "We don't give up Kosovo”.

Croatia to pay $235mn arbitration award to MOL

Croatia will pay MOL $235mn after losing a series of arbitration and legal hearings over the 2009 deal that allowed MOL to obtain a dominant position in INA.

Ukraine anti-corruption officers raid home of Kolomoisky

The oligarch, once close to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is suspected of embezzling oil products worth $1bn and evading customs payments.

Bulgaria starts construction of gas link with Serbia

New pipeline with capacity of up to 1.8 bcm a year will help increase energy security and diversify gas supplies in the region.

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half

The Austrian lender, which has become more and more reliant on its Russian business over the years, is still rethinking its presence in the country.

Raised tempers over Kosovo spark scuffle in Serbian parliament
6 hours ago
Croatia to pay $235mn arbitration award to MOL
8 hours ago
Ukraine anti-corruption officers raid home of Kolomoisky
10 hours ago
Bulgaria starts construction of gas link with Serbia
19 hours ago
RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  2. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    23 days ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  4. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    23 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss