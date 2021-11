Tension on Belarus-Poland diminished, but refugees not out of the woods yet

Speaking separately in Warsaw, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also firmly put down any rumours that Germany would take in the 2,000 migrants. He said that he had immediately asked Merkel for confirmation and was told that it is “fake news.”

Backfire

One possible reason for the de-escalation and the more accommodating tone by Belarus is that the crisis appears close to backfiring for Lukashenko.

A large part of Lukashenko's motivation for causing the crisis in the first place was as a propaganda stunt, where he was hoping to portray the EU as brutal and adhering to double standards, something the Polish police use of stun grenades and water cannons reinforced, and himself as the benevolent and compassionate leader.

However, an online poll conducted in Belarus on November 17 showed that only 36% of the respondents said they had “compassion” for the plight of the refugees, with the rest seeing the crisis as more evidence of Lukashenko's heavy-handed abuse of innocents for his own political gain.

Moreover, the whole border clash was threatening to run out of control as the refugees became more organised and less easy to control by the Belarusian security forces on the ground as they became more desperate in the deteriorating conditions.

Big guns

Relations with Russia were becoming strained as well. On November 16 Lukashenko threatened to shut down the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, a key gas pipeline transiting gas from Russia’s Arctic regions to Poland and then Germany. Gas prices on the Dutch exchange immediately spiked from around $800 per thousand cubic metres to around $1,200, exacerbating the ongoing energy crisis.

However, the Kremlin quickly slapped down Lukashenko, saying such a move would “damage” Russia-Belarusian relations and that the pipeline would not be closed as Russian energy giant Gazprom has a “contractual transit obligation” that it has to meet.

The next day Belarus announced the less important Polish section of the Druzhba oil pipeline would be closed for three days for unscheduled maintenance work. Europe’s supply of oil is plentiful and oil is mostly transported by ship, not by pipe, so shutting off the oil pipeline is unlikely to cause much inconvenience.

However, even that move was short-lived. On November 18 less than 48 hours after the pipeline was turned off the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said the repair work had been completed and the pipeline was back in action.

Also on November 18 Belarus said it would cut off power deliveries to Ukraine. This is a much more serious threat, as Ukraine is on the verge of an energy crisis. As bne IntelliNews has reported, the state-owned and operated power stations have started to run out of coal and some of them have been turned off due to the lack of fuel. Ukraine’s nuclear power stations do not have the capacity to make up the shortfall. Last winter Ukraine and Lithuania ended up importing record amounts of power from Belarus’ new Ostrovets (aka Astravets) power plant, which will remain a key source of power for the country this winter and is also one of the main points of leverage Lukashenko has over the EU in the current standoff.

Russia has been adding to the pressure on Ukraine by refusing to export coal to Ukraine to fuel its power plants as well as blocking delivery of coal to Ukraine from Kazakhstan.

Warsaw added its voice to the clash on November 18 by demanding that Minsk stabilise the situation by November 21, otherwise it will close the Kuznitsa railway checkpoint and effectively cut the country off from European imports.