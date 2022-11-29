Serbian politicians spent €1.4bn on social media promotion since 2019

Politicians and political parties in Serbia have spent a combined total of almost €1.4bn over the last three years and five months to promote themselves on the social networks Facebook and Instagram, according to research by the Vojvodina Research and Analytical Center (VOICE).

Research by VOICE showed that almost €1.4mn was spent on slightly more than 45,000 advertisements and sponsored content for the period from June 2019 to mid-November 2022. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was the biggest spender among parties, and President Aleksandar Vucic the most promoted politician.

Zoran Gavrilovic from the Bureau of Social Research (BIRODI), said as quoted by VOICE that more and more potential voters who are on social networks, especially those from the younger generation.

"People are informed there [on social media], despite the fact that it is not information coming from professional media. Citizens are also exposed to a large number of media that are close to the authorities, so they have less and less information and more and more propaganda, so propaganda is moving from traditional media to social networks," Gavrilovic said.

The data was obtained from the Advertising Library of Meta, the one of Facebook and Instagram, made available on the request of the Belgrade-based NGO SHARE Foundation.

VOICE’s research found that the ruling SNS was the heaviest spender, with €172,410 spent on sponsored social media posts.

Some of this spending was to sponsor Vucic's posts, on which a total of €85,336 was spent. Of this total, VOICE said the president or the administrators of his Facebook or Instagram pages paid €40,808, and the SNS paid €44,528.

The second biggest spending was by the Movement for the Restoration of the Kingdom of Serbia with at least €47,590, followed by rightwing Dveri with 35,656 and the Union of Vojvodina Hungarians at over €32,500.

Spending by Serbian political parties on social media promotion. Source: VOICE.

The opposition Freedom and Justice Party spent €19,442, while other opposition movements Don’t give Belgrade!, Dosta je bilo - Suverenisti and the Moramo coalition paid €15,851, €14,796 and €12,512 respectively.

In terms of individual politicians, after Vucic the largest amount was spent to promote Belgrade mayor Aleksandar Sapic, €32,612.

Spending on social media promotions for individual Serbian politicians. Source: VOICE.

“In the era of constant political campaigning, which was especially encouraged by digital platforms and their possibilities for spreading content, sponsoring content on social networks is becoming an unavoidable activity of politicians and political parties,” Bojan Perkov from the SHARE foundation said, according to VOICE.

Perkov also noted a shift from Facebook to Instagram as the latter has become increasingly popular. “Instagram … in my opinion is taking over the popularity of Facebook, especially among young adults, because we have the opportunity to see that the highest government officials publish content on Instagram, such as meetings with foreign officials or visits to foreign countries of geopolitical importance for Serbia,” he said.