Russian warship fires warning shots across the bows of a grain ship in Black Sea for first time

By Ben Aris in Berlin August 14, 2023

A Russian warship has fired warning shots across the bow of a Palau-flagged grain ship in the south-western Black Sea on August 13 as maritime tensions in the disputed sea continue to escalate.

The incident is the first time Russia has fired warning shots at a merchant ship beyond the borders of Ukraine since withdrawing from a UN-brokered grain deal last month.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said the incident had occurred when the captain of the dry-cargo ship, named Sukra Okan, did not respond to requests to halt for inspection regarding the potential carriage of prohibited goods. To compel the ship to stop, the Russian warship resorted to firing warning shots from automatic small arms.

After the warning shots were fired, the cargo ship stopped, allowing a Russian inspection team to board and carry out an examination. The ship, operating under the flag of Palau, was subjected to inspection due to Russian concerns about it carrying illicit cargo.

This development follows Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 that permitted Ukraine, known as the agricultural bread basket of Europe, to continue exporting agricultural products via the Black Sea. Russia's withdrawal was accompanied by the assertion that any ships headed to Ukrainian waters might be transporting weapons.

In response to the escalating situation, the Ukrainian Navy has established new temporary routes for the movement of civilian vessels to and from Black Sea ports. These routes were submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and were subsequently recognised by the IMO Council as aligning with international maritime law. These routes will facilitate the departure of civilian vessels that have been moored at Ukrainian ports due to Russia's actions.

These actions follow a series of attacks by Ukraine’s naval drones on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk that have increased the risk to shipping. Russia has also attacked Ukrainian port grain infrastructure at the entrance to the Danube, an alternative export route from the sea. And over the weekend missiles were reportedly fired at the Kerch bridge, although it is not clear if the bridge was damaged. As maritime tensions in the region continue to rise, the situation remains fluid and subject to ongoing developments.

