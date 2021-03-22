Russian tip automation start-up acquired by major bank 18 months after launch

Russian tip automation start-up acquired by major bank 18 months after launch
Russian tip automation start-up acquired by major bank 18 months after launch Alfa-Bank is in the process of acquiring Netmonet, a startup that uses QR codes to automate tips in restaurants, cafés and beauty salons.
By East West Digital News in Moscow March 22, 2021

Alfa-Bank is in the process of acquiring Netmonet, a start-up that uses QR codes to automate tips in restaurants, cafés and beauty salons. In an agreement signed last month, the Russian lender is committed to acquiring the company fully for an undisclosed amount, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Forbes Russia has estimated Netmonet’s valuation at approximately $4mn a sizeable amount by local standards for a start-up launched just a year and a half ago.

In outlets using Netmonet, tips are paid electronically using a smartphone. No app download is required from customers.

Netmonet claims that the volume of tips increases from a 5-7% industry average to some 12% of bill amounts in outlets that adopt its solution. Outlet owners may also take advantage of interesting analytical and customer loyalty functions.

In just one month, this past January, the app generated RUB86mn (nearly $1.2mn) in tips. This is the leading electronic tip service in Russia, according to Alfa Bank. Among Netmonet’s competitors is SberFood (previously known as Plazius). However, using this service requires an app to be downloaded, creating a barrier for many customers, Forbes Russia notes.

The app was created by Yevgeny Vysotsky, a young McKinsey consultant, and his friend programmer Andrey Volodin. They received funding from three business angels including former Sistema vice-president Yevgeny Chuikov who brought in RUB10mn (around $150,000). As reported by Forbes Russia, the start-up experienced hard times during Russia’s lockdown last spring, but its operations have resumed and grown rapidly since summer 2020.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia backing off Twitter shutdown, after the US company starts banning opposition voices

Two startup entrepreneurs from Russia aim to “revolutionise SME finance” in Germany .

AliExpress Russia invests in regional marketplace KazanExpress

Tech

Two startup entrepreneurs from Russia aim to “revolutionise SME finance” in Germany .

Earlier this month in Germany, a Russian-founded startup launched a “4-in-1 finance platform” for SMEs – a solution that automates admin and accounting processes

AliExpress Russia invests in regional marketplace KazanExpress

AliExpress Russia, a leading cross-border and domestic e-commerce platform in Russia, has invested in a major regional e-commerce company, KazanExpress, acquiring a 30% stake

Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds

Romania-based Vivre Deco is one of the largest online home and decor retailers in Central and Eastern Europe.

Yandex launches Coursera’s first data-labelling course with Toloka

NASDAQ-listed tech giant Yandex, which includes over 90 mobile apps, services and products, is launching the world’s first online course to address the growing need for data labelling

Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market

Earlier this month My.Games, a branch of LSE-listed Mail.ru Group, and its associated investment vehicle MGCV, announced “a strategic agreement” with Pizza Club Games

Two startup entrepreneurs from Russia aim to “revolutionise SME finance” in Germany .
47 minutes ago
AliExpress Russia invests in regional marketplace KazanExpress
8 hours ago
Romanian furniture and home decor e-retailer Vivre to issue €7mn bonds
3 days ago
Yandex launches Coursera’s first data-labelling course with Toloka
6 days ago
Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    24 days ago
  2. Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
    5 days ago
  3. Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks
    4 days ago
  4. TIM ASH: Is sanctioning Russian sovereign debt such a big deal?
    3 days ago
  5. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    7 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    24 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    18 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why critics are asking if Inner Mongolia is the next Tibet or Xinjiang
    24 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    14 days ago
  5. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss