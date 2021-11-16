Rioting breaks out on Polish-Belarusian border crossing

Migrants stranded between Belarusian servicemen and Poland’s border infrastructure guarded by military and police began rioting on November 16 in what Polish authorities described as an “attack on Poland.”

The a commercial Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk and a top opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested on May 23.

Poland says the influx of migrants at the 180km land border with Belarus is “hybrid war” aimed at sowing chaos in Poland and EU.

The direct media coverage of the unrest comes from the Belarusian side of the border and largely from Russian outlets, as Minsk has given them access and let in reporters, including major news outlets.

There is very little reporting from the Polish side as the authorities have cordoned off a militarised zone and banned local and international media from access. A crew of journalists from the Russian broadcaster RT France were arrested on November 15 and taken away in handcuffs when they tried to get through the cordon and closer to the action. Poland has declared a state of emergency in early September, which empowers it to impose a media blackout.

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak thanked the soldiers for “stopping today's assault. Thanks to you, Poland is still safe. All soldiers currently serving on the border will receive special financial gratification.”

Meanwhile, intense diplomacy has been underway this week by France, Germany, Belarus, and Russia – but not Poland – to reduce tension.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to work together to de-escalate the crisis, Elysee said in a statement on November 16.

Putin took a swipe at Poland by emphasizing, “the extremely rough treatment of refugees by Polish border guards,” the Kremlin said in its communiqué.

Independently of the Paris-Moscow talks, the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the crisis with Lukashenka by phone on the preceding day, Belarusian state newswire BelTA said.

“We have reached common ground that no one needs escalation - neither the European Union, nor Belarus. We cannot allow things to escalate into a military confrontation, no matter how much someone may want it,” Lukashenko said as cited by BelTA.

There was no statement about the conversation by Merkel’s office.