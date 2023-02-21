Polish industrial production disappoints with growth of 2.6% y/y in December

Polish industrial production disappoints with growth of 2.6% y/y in December
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 21, 2023

Poland’s industrial production grew 2.6% year on year in constant prices in January (chart), after expanding 1% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from the statistical office GUS showed on February 20.

The January reading is 1.4pp below the consensus line, pointing to a decline in activity in the industrial sector at the beginning of the year, which is “consistent with the weakening of demand amid high inflation and high interest rates in Poland and its main trading partners”, Bank Millennium said in a comment. 

The industry’s performance in January came after a strong rebound in the industrial PMI, which raised expectations. Instead, the industrial output may contract in the new few months due to the high statistical base from early 2022, analysts say.

The broader context may be favourable, however, Santander Bank Polska analysts Marcin Luzinski and Grzegorz Ogonek say.

“We believe that in the absence of an energy crisis in Europe and the receding problems with the supply chains, there is a fair chance for a solid rebound in the Polish industrial sector [later in the year].”

Still, the industry is not expected to help Poland’s economic growth much in 2023. The Polish economy is currently slated to expand only around 1% this year.

Seasonally adjusted, output growth dwindled to 0.3% y/y in January following a gain of 5.6% y/y the preceding month, GUS data showed. 

In unadjusted monthly terms, industrial production slid fell 2.5% in January after falling 6.4% m/m in December, GUS also said. The adjusted month-on-month result came in at -1.3%, easing from an expansion of 0.7% m/m in December. 

Broken down by the main segments and in unadjusted terms, production grew 2.8% y/y in January in manufacturing, easing from a revised expansion of 3.5% y/y in December. 

Output in the utility sector grew 1.7% y/y in January after a revised fall of 17.2% y/y the preceding month. 

In water supply and waste management, production slid 2.2% y/y in January, which followed a gain of 1.8% y/y in December.

Production increased 3.9% y/y in the first month in mining and quarrying, reversing from a decrease of 7% y/y in December, GUS data also showed.

Overall, production rose in 21 out of 34 industrial segments in January in y/y terms, up from 17 in December. The fastest sectorial expansion took place in the production of electric equipment, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers as well as machinery and equipment. Output contracted the most in chemicals and metal production segments.

Industrial production data do not change much in the outlook for Poland’s monetary policy. The National Bank of Poland’s reference interest rate has remained at 6.75% since September. Resuming interest rate increases appears out of the question currently, as inflation is easing too slowly.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European gas prices slump to 18-month low

Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks

bneGREEN: Fossil fuel consumption subsidies in 2022 were at record high of $1 trillion

Data

The New START Treaty's effect on nuclear warhead deployment

The New START missile treaty (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) was signed by the United States and Russia in 2010 and brought into force from February 2011. And it was very effective.

Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks

Gas reserves in Europe's underground storage facilities (UGS) have dropped to 69bn cubic meters and are 63.7% full as of February 22, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) reports.

Moldova’s public debt leaps up by €180mn in January

Further increase after Moldova's public debt surged by €800mn in 2022, the second-steepest advance ever.

Russia's budget deficit widens as oil prices fall and military spending rises

Russia to export 50-60mn tonnes of grain in 2023 agricultural year

Russia will increase grain exports to 55-60mn tonnes by the end of the current agricultural year, President Vladimir Putin said during his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on February 21.

The New START Treaty's effect on nuclear warhead deployment
4 hours ago
Gas prices fall further on record 64% full European gas tanks
4 hours ago
Moldova’s public debt leaps up by €180mn in January
4 hours ago
Russia's budget deficit widens as oil prices fall and military spending rises
1 day ago
Russia to export 50-60mn tonnes of grain in 2023 agricultural year
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. 4,000 Islamic State fighters gathered near Afghanistan border with Tajikistan says Kremlin officer
    7 days ago
  1. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago
  2. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    29 days ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss