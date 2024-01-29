Poland’s Orlen denies reports that sale of Lotos to Saudi Aramco was below market value

Poland’s Orlen denies reports that sale of Lotos to Saudi Aramco was below market value
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 29, 2024

Warsaw-listed Polish fuels and energy giant Orlen last week denied charges that it had sold a stake in peer Lotos to the Saudi Arabian giant Saudi Aramco below market value.

Polish media uncovered a report by the state audit body NIK, which said that Orlen’s divestment of a stake in Lotos following a merger with the company was carried out markedly below Lotos’ market value. 

According to TVN24, a US-owned broadcaster, NIK said in its report that the divestment brought Orlen just PLN2.2bn (€500mn) instead of PLN9.4bn that was the value of the stake in Lotos at the time of the merger, completed in 2022.

The report is not public and NIK has not commented on the revelations by TVN24. NIK began working on the report in 2022, having complained in the meantime that Orlen obstructed the work. 

Orlen denies accusations contained in the report by TVN24 although it did not deny the existence of a report by NIK. 

“The sale of a portion of Lotos' assets, as a result of implementing remedial measures prescribed by the European Commission, was conducted in line with the market valuation of these assets, fully complying with legal provisions and under the supervision of state authorities,” the company’s management board said in a statement.

“[NIK’s] allegations regarding the Orlen-Lotos merger are unfounded," Orlen also said.

The Commission cleared the takeover in 2021 pending Orlen’s meeting a list of conditions, such as divesting a 30% stake in a Lotos refinery in Gdansk as well as the sale of 80% of its fuel stations, and offloading both Orlen and Lotos fuel terminals to a third party.

Orlen sold the stake in the Gdansk refinery to Saudi Aramco, which also bought Lotos’ wholesale subsidiaries Lotos SPV 1 and Lotos-Air BP Polska. 

Hungary’s state-controlled oil and gas firm MOL bought Lotos’ retail operations, while Polish company Unimot bought fuel terminals as well as two asphalt production plants.

Poland’s recently sworn-in government pledged to look closely at the Orlen-Lotos merger.

"We are investigating these matters and we will draw legal and organisational consequences,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters on January 24.

Meanwhile, sweeping changes in Orlen’s management board are looming, as the company’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is due on February 6, According to the meeting’s agenda, the State Treasury, which holds a 49.9% stake in the company, will propose changes in Orlen’s supervisory board, a typical move before replacing executives. 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEO: EU green ambitions under siege amid Red Sea crisis, Russian aluminium ban fears

Poland’s PiS files complaint to Council of Europe over new government’s “attack on public media, human rights, torture”

Red Sea shipping disruptions to hit Europe via industry and inflation

News

North Macedonia’s parliament approves interim government

Government led by Talat Xhaferi will prepare for North Macedonia's June general election.

Italy's PM Meloni unveils "Mattei Plan" for African development ahead of Italy-Africa summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unveiled her long-anticipated development strategy for Africa over the weekend, floating a "non-predatory" approach aimed at fostering cooperation.

Conflicts push Suez Canal shipping down 42% in two months

The United Nations has announced a 42% drop in trade volume through the Suez Canal over the past two months

EU mulls sanctions on Russian aluminium in thirteenth sanctions package

The EU may include an embargo on Russian aluminium imports as part of their thirteen sanctions package, causing the metal’s price to jump and protestations from the industry association.

Balkan politicians propose new ‘mini Schengen’ for Bulgaria, Greece and Romania

Scrapping land border controls in Southeast Europe to benefit economy and environment.

North Macedonia’s parliament approves interim government
11 hours ago
Italy's PM Meloni unveils "Mattei Plan" for African development ahead of Italy-Africa summit
2 days ago
Conflicts push Suez Canal shipping down 42% in two months
2 days ago
EU mulls sanctions on Russian aluminium in thirteenth sanctions package
3 days ago
Balkan politicians propose new ‘mini Schengen’ for Bulgaria, Greece and Romania
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s new long-range drones threaten Russia’s northern oil and gas facilities
    6 days ago
  4. Almaty shaken by shockwaves of 7-magnitude earthquake
    6 days ago
  5. Slovak premier says he will veto Ukraine’s Nato bid
    7 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    2 months ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    23 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    13 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss