Poland cancels weapons deliveries to Ukraine as grain row strains relations

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland would halt deliveries of weapons to Ukraine and prioritise building up its own army instead, as a row over grain imports strains relations.

Previously one of Ukraine’s most ardent and outspoken supporters, relations between Kyiv and Warsaw have soured in recent months after cheap Ukrainian grain sent west by train collapsed the Polish grain market leading the government to ban imports in April.

That ban was endorsed by the European Commission (EC) and extended by five months, but after the deadline ran out on September 15, Poland, along with Slovakia and Hungary, unilaterally re-imposed the ban much to Kyiv’s chagrin.

Kyiv responded by filing a complaint with the WTO, where it is seeking compensation for the distributed trade. Grain exports are Ukraine’s main foreign exchange earner for the cash-strapped government in Kyiv. The export of Ukraine’s grain has been sharply reduced after Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17 preventing Ukraine’s grain leaving by ship.

Poland has sent significant amounts of arms and ammo to Ukraine, but it has also begun to build up its own forces with a goal of creating the strongest army in Europe. Morawiecki says Poland will halt exports of arms to Ukraine and has redirected its focus towards rearming the Polish Army with state-of-the-art equipment.

“You must have something to defend yourself with. This is our principle, so we have increased purchases of weapons,” Morawiecki said at a press conference. “We are focusing mainly on modernising and rapidly arming the Polish Army to make it one of the strongest armies in Europe. And we plan to achieve this in a very short time.”

Poland has provided Kyiv with more than €3bn of military aid since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last year, according to the Polish government. Polish military assistance to Ukraine included ammunition, armoured vehicles, tanks, self-propelled howitzers, and Soviet-era fighter jets, which Poland decided to transfer among the first. Poland was also key in persuading the Nato allies to send Ukraine modern German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

The Polish prime Minister also added that Poland’s decision not to provide Ukraine with its weapons would not jeopardise Ukraine’s security.

Addressing questions about Poland's stance on continued military support for Ukraine, Morawiecki clarified that there are no plans to provide Kyiv with more weapons at the moment.

Morawiecki mentioned his recent visits to domestic arms factories where advanced Polish military equipment, including the Krab self-propelled artillery systems and KTO Rosomak armoured personnel carriers, are manufactured. Notably, Poland had supplied Krabs to Ukraine's Armed Forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The row over grain exports has led to other countries to call for mediation as both sides have been sniping at each other. During his speech to the UN on September 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised some western allies for their failure to show unity in the “grain triller” in a clear reference to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, without actually naming them.

Miffed by the public reprimand, Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw the next day over Zelenskiy's comment where he accused those of halting Ukraine’s grain exports of “helping Moscow.”