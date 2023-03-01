North Macedonia’s bakers threaten to stop making bread after price cap imposed

North Macedonia’s government will cap prices of some types of bread for the next three months. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje March 1, 2023

North Macedonia’s government said on February 28 it decided to cap prices of some types of bread at MKD33 (€0.5) for the next three months because most bakers abused the measure to use cheaper electricity without reducing the prices.

The capped price refers to white and semi-white bread with a weight of 450gm. Angered by the decision, bakers said that when it comes into force, they will stop bread production.

The decision was made because producers of bakery products had been using subsidised electricity for three months, but the reduction in the prices of white bread was not at an appropriate level. The decision will be in effect until May 31, 2023.

The government also decided to cancel the decision on providing cheaper electricity to basic foodstuff producers, which was adopted last October. The main goal of the measure was to reduce the prices of basic food products. However, the government found that the companies that used the subsidised electricity did not reduce their prices significantly or at all.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski stated that he would not allow an unjustified increase in prices and that a sufficient period had passed since the adoption of the last package of anti-crisis measures for the prices to harmonise.

“After checks carried out by the State Market Inspectorate, it was found that although producers of basic food products received subsidised electricity, they did not reduce the prices of their products or reduced them insignificantly. Therefore, the government cancelled the measure,” Kovacevski said.

"We did not bring in the anti-crisis measures in times of global crisis so that some would be more privileged than others or so that some would pay and others get rich," he added.

In 2022, the government adopted two packages of anti-crisis measures worth over €760mn.

Kovacevski emphasized that the support for citizens and companies a will continue in 2023. A total of €225mn has been allocated in the budget for this year in a special programme for dealing with the energy crisis and for support measures.

