Montenegro declares itself coronavirus-free state

Montenegro declares itself coronavirus-free state
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2020

Montenegro has become a country free from coronavirus (COVID-19) after all active cases have been cured, the Institute for Public Health (IPH) said in a statement on May 25.

The country was the last to confirm coronavirus infections in Southeast Europe, but imposed tough restrictions several days before the outbreak.

The total number of infected people stood at 324, with 315 cured and nine dead.

Following the announcement, Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic gave a press conference, live broadcasted by RTCG, thanking all citizens and institutions for winning the battle with the coronavirus.

Markovic said the country has all necessary equipment to deal with the virus if it returns.

Markovic also announced the government will adopt a third set of measures to support the economy. The Montenegrin government has already taken a set of measures to help firms and households to cope with the economic consequences of the pandemic. The value of the deferred liabilities of citizens and businesses for the period of three months is €1.3bn to the banks and about €100mn to the state, as part of the first emergency package. The value of the second package of economic measures is worth €75mn.

The government has borrowed €250mn from a syndicate of banks that will be used to cover the increased spending due to the coronavirus outbreak. It needs to secure an additional €100mn to €150mn to cover the budget gap.

No intervention from US as Iranian fuel relief tanker docks in Venezuela

Venezuelan state TV airs pictures of officials celebrating arrival. Four more tankers still en route. Trump official slams “Maduro's expensive deals with another pariah state".

Armenia ‘has just 26 intensive care beds left for COVID-19 patients'

Officials ended lockdown as poor country’s fears of economic damage mounted but they now have a second surge of infections on their hands.

Moldovan PM alienates closest EU ally with Facebook corruption claim

Ion Chicu writes on social media platform that Romania is Europe's most corrupt country and slams Bucharest’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic at a moment when Chisinau already risks losing EU funding.

Russia’s leading petrochemical company Sibur raises $208mn with bonds issue at record low yields

Russia’s leading petrochemical producer Sibur Holding successfully closed the order book for its BO-01 and BO-02 exchange-traded bond issues, worth RUB10bn ($139mn) and RUB5bn ($69mn) respectively, the company announced on May 21.

Chechen strongman Kadyrov admitted to hospital with coronavirus

The leader of Chechnya and one of the most controversial figures in Russian politics, Ramzan Kadyrov, has reportedly been admitted to “one of the best hospitals in Moscow” after he was believed to be infected with the coronavirus

