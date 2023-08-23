Iran unveils upgraded generation of drones

Iran’s Defense Ministry unveiled a drone on Tuesday resembling America’s armed MQ-9 Reaper, claiming that the aircraft is capable of staying airborne for 24 hours. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 23, 2023

Iran has unveiled a new generation of the so-called “Mohajer” drones in a ceremony attended by several officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan, Tasnim news agency reported.

The new “Mohajer-10” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is an upgraded version of Mohajer 6, has a flight endurance of 24 hours and can fly at an altitude of 7,000 metres in an operational radius of 2,000 kilometres.

The domestically-manufactured drone has a fuel capacity of 450 litres and can carry a maximum weight of 300 kilogrammes.

With a top speed of 210 kilometres per hour, the aircraft can carry various types of ammunition and smart bombs with pinpoint accuracy.

It also boasts electronic warfare equipment and intelligence-gathering systems.

During the August 22 ceremony, the so-called "Arman-1" guided air-launched bomb was also unveiled.

Iran has been investing in the drone industry and is now in possession of a broad range of UAVs which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The “Shahed” series has been a cause for tension between Iran and the West, with Ukraine accusing the Islamic Republic of supplying it to Russia for use against the eastern European nation.

Tehran rejects the accusation, maintaining an anti-war position and stressing the need to address the crisis peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.

It says any shipments of drones were delivered to Russia before the war started.

