Russian billionaire Usmanov has been re-elected to a fourth term as the President of the International Fencing Federation

Russian billionaire Usmanov has been re-elected to a fourth term as the President of the International Fencing Federation
Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov re-elected as President of the International Fencing Federation for the fourth time.
By bne IntelliNews November 27, 2021

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has been re-elected to a fourth term as the President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) during the body’s congress in Lausanne, Switzerland, it was reported on  November 27.

Usmanov, a former sabre fencer who made his money in finance, metallurgy and international tech investments, has always been passionate about the sport and, as he says he is moving into retirement, dedicates the bulk of his time to running FIE and promoting the sport.

He was first elected as President of FIE in 2008 and prior to that, he served as President of Russian Fencing Federation and European Fencing Confederation, FIE said in a statement.

“I am honoured to be re-elected as FIE President with the support of our world fencing family”, said Usmanov as cited by FIE. “Fencing is stronger than it has ever been as a global sport. Our FIE programmes and support for fencing worldwide have facilitated its dynamic growth and its increased popularity as one of the original Olympic events.

FIE is the world governing body for the sport of fencing, which has been part of the Olympic Games since 1896. FIE currently has 155 affiliated member federations representing the sport on all five continents of the world, with its headquarters in Lausanne.  

The mission of the FIE is to actively promote the development of fencing throughout the world, and to educate people from all walks of life about the values intrinsic to fencing: Clean Sport, Fair Play, gender equality, hard work and excellence, FIE said in its statement.   

“Tokyo [Olympics] 2020 was a milestone for fencing and a resounding success”, Usmanov added. “For the first time in history all 12 fencing events were held. It represents the tremendous work and commitment to our sport by our worldwide community, and universal recognition of fencing’s key role in the Olympic movement.”

The ethnically Uzbek Usmanov has had a long career in business, making his first million producing plastic shopping bags in the twilight years of the Soviet Union. After the fall of the USSR he went into finance before establishing Metalloinvest, one of Russia’s largest metallurgical companies. But he made a large share of his fortune with an early investment into Facebook in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis. Today he and his partners remain investors in a wide variety of businesses through their USM Holding group.  

More recently, now he is in his 60s he has said he wants to withdraw from business and concentrate more on his duties as president of FIE and philanthropy.  

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said: “I congratulate my friend Alisher Usmanov on his re-election as FIE President. Mr. Usmanov was instrumental in developing fencing all over the world, and I am confident that under his leadership this wonderful Olympic sport will continue its further development.”  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

INTERVIEW: Kazakh gold miner AltynGold on a roll

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”

Russian retail investors return to bank deposits as interest rates rise

News

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”

The foreign ministries of China and Russia have slammed the selective invites to a US-sponsored “Summit for Democracy” slated for December that saw countries like Poland and India invited, but some EU allies and Nato members excluded.

More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told journalists at a press conference in that Kyiv had information suggesting a coup d'état was being planned in the coming months involving the country’s top oligarch and Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

Leader of winning coalition Petr Fiala appointed new Czech prime minister

Ceremony held under strict hygiene conditions behind a plexiglass wall after President Milos Zeman contracts COVID-19.

Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan reject preliminary results of parliamentary election

Central Election Commission accused of fraud with claims that votes were stolen during 40-minute malfunction of tabulation monitor.

Weekend of protests against mining projects and pollution in Serbia

Clashes with police as environmental activists protest against legal changes they say benefit foreign investors in polluting projects.

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”
11 hours ago
More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Leader of winning coalition Petr Fiala appointed new Czech prime minister
13 hours ago
Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan reject preliminary results of parliamentary election
18 hours ago
Weekend of protests against mining projects and pollution in Serbia
20 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    5 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    4 days ago
  3. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    2 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    8 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    5 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    14 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    12 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss