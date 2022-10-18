Europe's still dependent on oil and gas for fuel in most of Europe

Europe's still dependent on oil and gas for fuel in most of Europe
The Scandinavian countries of Iceland, Norway and Sweden rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs and only Denmark predominantly uses wind energy as its primary energy source. / bne IntelliNews
Europe is hoping to wean itself off Russian gas and turn to renewables but only the Scandinavian countries of Iceland, Norway and Sweden rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs, and only Denmark predominantly uses wind energy as its primary energy source, according to Statista.

Statista’s chart shows a snapshot of the energy landscape in Europe right now, using data from BP’s latest annual report.

“It reveals that while there’s some variation in energy types across the bloc, fossil fuels still make up the lion’s share of the energy sources the continent is most reliant on,” the company said. “Exceptions to the rule include France, which stands out for its nuclear power usage, and Denmark, which relies predominantly on renewables mostly wind energy.”

In Iceland and Norway, hydropower makes up more than 60% of the countries’ energy supply but supplies this year have been hit by a scorching hot summer that has sufficiently reduced the amount of water in their reservoirs.

The rest of Europe predominately relies on oil and gas, much of which comes from Russia.

 

