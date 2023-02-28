#BREAKING: St Petersburg closes airspace, turns commercial jets away

#BREAKING: St Petersburg closes airspace, turns commercial jets away
Reports of an unidentified object in the skies over Russia's northern capital of St Petersburg lead authorities to close its airspace and scramble fighter jets / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 28, 2023

Russia’s northern capital of St Petersburg has closed its airspace, grounded all planes that haven’t taken off and is turning away inbound flights, according to reports in the morning of February 28.

The authorities have given no information as to the reason for the emergency measures. bne IntelliNews staff report that fighter jets have been scrambled and are flying over the city, according to telephone calls to residents in the city. The Telegram channel Baza also reports there are jet fighters in the air over the city.

The cities main airport Pulkovo has been shut and air traffic control and initiated the “carpet” plan that is a protocol used when there is an unknown object in the air that can jeopardise the safety of commercial flights.

Flighttracker online service also shows the skies over St Petersburg as empty of planes. The carpet plan is used when there is an illegal border cross or unidentified aircraft in the controlled airspace.

A Vedomosti source in the Ministry of Defence confirmed the information about the introduction of the Carpet plan.

Later, the government of St Petersburg reported that flights were delayed until midday local time, reports Vedomosti, while the airport itself was operating normally.

“At the Pulkovo airport, a flight delay of up to 12 hours has been announced. The airport and its services are operating normally,” the statement said.

Local media, Fontanka, citing sources , reported that an unidentified object was seen 160-200 km from St. Petersburg. According to the publication, these messages were transferred by the Ministry of Defence to the Pulkovo airport.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

LONG READ: Russia abandons deceptively deep Baltic discounted prices for market prices in Asia

The EU embargo on Russia’s oil products will drive down prices – but not yet

The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves

News

EU issues diplomatic warning over Saakashvili's deteriorating health

Doctors say that if the Georgian ex-president continues to lose weight in prison, he will become bedridden and his body will face irreversible damage.

Football fans sing ‘government resign’ as Erdogan battles to contain earthquake anger

As tremors continue to shake Turkey, opposition lambasts Erdogan again and again for “having done nothing” to prepare the country for major earthquakes during his 20 years in power.

Vucic and Kurti end meeting without agreement but talks will continue

Meeting was focused on the latest EU proposal on normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Bulgarian police raid coal-fired power plants in EPPO fraud probe

Investigation concerns suspected EU Emissions Trading System fraud causing millions of euros of losses to the state and EU budget.

The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves

Russia's reserves fell by $7bn in a week to $582bn, but that number includes the $300bn frozen by the West after the start of the war. The trouble is. a year on and the EU can't find most of it.

EU issues diplomatic warning over Saakashvili's deteriorating health
4 hours ago
Football fans sing ‘government resign’ as Erdogan battles to contain earthquake anger
8 hours ago
Vucic and Kurti end meeting without agreement but talks will continue
11 hours ago
Bulgarian police raid coal-fired power plants in EPPO fraud probe
12 hours ago
The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    1 day ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Raiffeisen Bank grilled by US for staying in Russia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict
    6 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss