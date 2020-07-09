BREAKING: Special prosecutors raid Bulgarian president’s office

The specialised prosecution entered the building of Bulgaria’s presidency on the morning of July 9, and is raiding the offices of President Rumen Radev and his advisors.

There is speculation that the action aims to silence Radev, who has been the loudest critic of the government and the prosecution for months.

Chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev told reporters the raids are targeting Radev's advisor and one associate of the advisor and that prosecutors are confiscating documents, bTV reported.

There have been no other statements on the reasons for the raids and so far the presidency has only confirmed to local media that special units entered the building in the morning.

According to BNR, the prosecution is raiding the offices in relation to the ongoing investigation into alleged trading of influence by Plamen Uzunov, one of Radev’s advisors.

The state security body, DANS, said it gained access to classified information held by Uzunov and another of Radev’s advisors Ilia Milushev on July 9, which showed they are a security risk.

Bulgaria’s specialised prosecution announced several days ago it was investigating Uzunov and local prosecutor Nikolay Nikolov over suspected trading of influence. It claimed to have received information on Uzunov and Nikolov’s activities during another investigation into alleged involvement in illegal waste imports by the Bobokov brothers who own the Monbat lead-acid batteries company.

At the time, the prosecution publicly reported chats between one of the brothers – Plamen Bobokov – and Uzunov and Nikolov. Everyone involved has denied all of the accusations and, according to their lawyers, the prosecution has no proof of such activity.

A timely distraction

There is speculation that the July 9 raid at the presidency aims to divert attention from another potential scandal concerning Ahmed Dogan, chairman of honour of the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and one of the most powerful politicians in Bulgaria.

Hristo Ivanov, leader of the opposition party Da Bulgaria, posted a video on Facebook showing how he went by boat to Dogan’s secluded private villa. The video shows he was pushed away by Dogan’s security services. Ivanov says this was illegal as the beach is supposed to be free for the public to use.

On July 8, Radev confirmed the guards were members of the National Security Service (NSO) and that he is demanding an investigation into why they were providing services to Dogan. The NSO is obliged to protect MPs, ministers, presidents and other top public officials but Dogan does not hold any of these posts. Moreover, Radev said he believes the NSO should not provide services to controversial businessman Delyan Peevski, a DPS MP who is believed to be Dogan’s right hand man.

After the video was released, supporters of Democratic Bulgaria – a non-parliamentary opposition coalition of which Da Bulgaria is a member – started organising a gathering on the beach in front of Dogan’s villa on Saturday. So far, more than 5,000 people have said they will take part, while more than 22,000 said they are support it and might go.

Osman Oktai, former deputy-leader of the DPS, said as quoted by Dnevnik news outlet that those in power are panicked about possible mass gatherings at Dogan’s villa. He said he has information from his sources that the NSO dismissed the guards immediately after Ivanov’s revelation but an earlier date was written on their dismissal documents, in order to cover up the situation.

Oktai also said that, according to his information, the company Hermes Solar, which formally owns the villa, plans to lift the barrier that blocks access on July 9.

Also on July 9 the ruling coalition decided unexpectedly that it should lift some restrictions, including the ban on public gatherings, according to Valeri Simeonov, the leader of the National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB), which is a junior coalition partner of the ruling Gerb party.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced there would be no new restrictions despite the rising number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. On July 9, the authorities reported 240 confirmed cases, but this figure came after the number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was almost doubled. There had been speculation that the authorities ordered the hike in testing to get an excuse to impose new restrictions.