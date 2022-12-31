BREAKING: Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve

BREAKING: Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
Russia launches what appears to be the biggest missile strike yet on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve The capital's missile defence system has become very effective but some missiles get through. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 31, 2022

The sky over the Russian city of Astrakhan on the Black Sea I full of vapour trails of dozens of missiles on their way to strike Ukrainian cities on New Year’s Eve.

“Kyiv, stay the f****ck in shelters!!!” Roman Motychak the founder of Ukrfinformum tweeted to warn other locals shortly after the attack started.

Reports from across the country came in via social media in what appears to be the biggest barrage of Russian missiles set since the bombardment began on October 10.

The latest attack come only a day after Russia sent some 120 missiles against Ukraine on December 30 – its biggest strike today – as the Kremlin appears determined to plunge the entire country into darkness on what is the biggest holiday of the year in Eastern Europe. The whole country was under air raid alert as of midday local time.

At the time of writing it appears that the air defence system in Kyiv was working well. Locals reported by social media that there was continuous loud explosions, but as of the time of writing several missiles made it through the capital’s increasingly effect missile defence system and struck the centre of the city.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported on social media there were explosions in the Solomianska, Pechersk and Holosiivsk districts in the capital. “There is destruction. Rescuers and medics are on their way,” Klitschko wrote.

“Air defences have been working pretty non-stop for the past five minutes in Kyiv. I don’t *think* there have been any impacts so far, but it’s only the first wave of missiles. And other cities not so lucky,” Oliver Carroll, the Economist correspondent in Kyiv said in a tweet.

Ukraine’s air missile alert system warned locals to get to bunkers while the onslaught was ongoing. There were reports on social media that multiple cities have been hit.

“No power in my part of Kyiv, then the air raid alert goes off, and now they say missiles are incoming. Air defences said to be working in Kherson, Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Vinnytsia oblasts,” Euan MacDonald, a Kyiv-based journalists, said in a tweet.

A video released by the NEXTA telegram channel, reportedly from the Russian city of Astrakhan on the shores of the Black Sea, showed about a dozen vapour trails of missiles flying over the city in the direction of Ukraine. Russia has been firing missiles on Ukraine all week from multiple locations, including from airbases on its western border, those on the Black Sea coast and from the ships of the Black Sea fleet.

The cost of just the barrage that was fired on December 30 was an estimated $700mn according to reports and the barrage launched on December 31 appears to be even bigger.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff

Russian consumer spending on New Year’s parties and gifts down by quarter this year

Buyer of Siemens’ leasing arm in Russia in search of new deals as Western firms leave

News

Kosovo Serbs start to remove barricades in north

Removal of the barricades is seen as a sign of the de-escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo, at least temporarily.

Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff

Sources inside Yandex have provided bne IntelliNews with the full farewell message circulated by co-founder and former CEO Arkady Volozh.

Russian consumer spending on New Year’s parties and gifts down by quarter this year

Spending by Russian consumers on the biggest shopping day of the year before New Year’s Eve may fall by a quarter due to the economic slowdown and sanctions, according to the forecasts of the Tinkoff Kassa service, Kommersant reported on December 30.

Major missile strike disrupts Ukraine's festivities

A volley of Russian missile and drone strikes interrupted Ukraine’s festive celebrations on December 29.

Erdogan scraps retirement age requirement, move is latest pre-election sweetener

Minimum wage boosted 55%. Government-guaranteed credit splurge for small businesses expected.

Kosovo Serbs start to remove barricades in north
2 hours ago
Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff
1 day ago
Russian consumer spending on New Year’s parties and gifts down by quarter this year
1 day ago
Major missile strike disrupts Ukraine's festivities
1 day ago
Erdogan scraps retirement age requirement, move is latest pre-election sweetener
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    9 days ago
  2. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    4 months ago
  3. Buyer of Siemens’ leasing arm in Russia in search of new deals as Western firms leave
    2 days ago
  4. When China sneezes, the Mongolian economy catches a cold
    2 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    16 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    21 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    22 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    26 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    25 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss