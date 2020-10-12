Belarusian protests brutally beaten by police who arrest 500 demonstrators at the Sunday mass rally

A cordon of security offices formed outside of the paddy wagons full of demonstrators that had arrived at a detention centre in Minsk in the evening of October 11. The prisoners were made to run the gauntlet as officers on either side shouted abuse at them and beat them with truncheons as they ran past.

The regular Sunday mass demonstration went ahead in Minsk as usual, although due to rain and falling temperatures as autumn arrives the numbers were down from their usual 100,000-plus.

And as in each preceding week the police become a little more brutal every week hoping to break the spirit of the protests.

total of 586 people, including at least 40 journalists, were detained, mostly in Minsk, but in other cities as well, according to the human rights organization Vyasna. That is double the number arrested the previous week.

At the same time police were shooting people without leaving their vans with paintballs in order to tag them for later identification and arrest.

Police used water cannons, stun grenades, and tear gas to disperse crowds in central Minsk after blocking streets and closing metro stations.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since Lukashenka, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of the country’s August 9 presidential election amid allegations of widespread vote rigging.

Black-clad security forces hit demonstrators and carried them to small buses. Some were pinned to the ground by masked police, while others, injured with bandaged heads, could be seen sitting on the ground.

The demonstration comes a day after the 66-year-old Lukashenka met with opposition leaders imprisoned at a detention facility run by the country’s KGB security service, ostensibly to discuss plans for constitutional reforms.

A photo posted by Lukashenka's press service on the Telegram messenger app showed him sitting at an oval table with prisoners who included Viktar Babaryka, a banker once seen as Lukashenka’s toughest rival in the August election but who was prevented from running and jailed.