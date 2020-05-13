Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%

Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%
The National Bank of Belarus will cut its refinancing rate from the current level of 8.75% per annum to 8%.
By bne IntelliNews May 13, 2020

The National Bank of Belarus (NBB) will cut its refinancing rate from the current level of 8.75% per annum to 8% from May 20, the regulator said in statement on May 13.

The rate on overnight credit will be reduced from 9.75% to 9% per annum and that on overnight deposits from 7.75% to 7% per annum.

The next meeting on monetary policy of the NBB's board is planned for August 12, the statement reads.

Consumer prices in Belarus grew by 0.6% month on month in April, and 3.3% as against December 2019, according to the nation's statistics service Belstat.

Related Content

Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

OPINION: Post-COVID recessions bring risk of turbulent spring

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists

Retail sales under lockdown across Central and Eastern Europe are sinking

OPINION: Post-COVID recessions bring risk of turbulent spring

News

Russian diamond sales lose their sparkle as Alrosa's drop 95%

Russian diamond major Alrosa saw its diamond sales plunge 90% month on month and 95% year on year to $15.6mn.

Forex and gold prices skyrocket in Iran

With government warning of “perilous conditions” for economy, dollar hits strongest rate against rial in 22 months.

Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists

OSCE official denounced the detention and imprisonment of journalists, including freelancers, in authoritarian Belarus over the last few days.

Ukraine parliament adopts IMF-demanded banking law

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has adopted the so-called anti-Kolomoisky bank law in a final reading on May 13 that bans the return of failed banks to their former shareholders and clears the way for Kyiv to sign off on a new IMF deal.

Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project

Internet guru and owner of the Telegram message service Pavel Durov has halted his TON blockchain project and may have to return the $1.7bn he raised in the largest ever ICO to fund the project.

Russian diamond sales lose their sparkle as Alrosa's drop 95%
2 hours ago
Forex and gold prices skyrocket in Iran
5 hours ago
Belarus under international fire for crackdown on journalists
10 hours ago
Ukraine parliament adopts IMF-demanded banking law
4 hours ago
Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
11 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    7 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    6 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    6 days ago
  4. IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented economic uncertainty"
    6 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  1. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    23 days ago
  2. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    20 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    27 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss