Ahmet Ismaili elected as new governor of Kosovo’s central bank

By bne IntelliNews July 16, 2023

Ahmet Ismaili was elected as the new governor of Kosovo’s central bank in the parliament’s plenary session held on July 13.

Ismaili will replace Acting Governor Bashkim Nurboja.

Out of the 61 deputies who took part in the vote, Ahmet Ismaili received 56 votes, demonstrating strong support from and confidence within the Assembly.

His opponent, Lulzim Ismajli, secured only four votes, while one vote was deemed invalid, the central bank said.

Following the plenary session, the Assembly will forward the governor's decree decision to the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, for final approval.

Once confirmed, Ismaili will assume his role as the bank’s governor, serving a five-year mandate with the possibility of re-election for one additional term.

